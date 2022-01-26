Labatt Brew House in Downtown Buffalo set to reopen in mid-March

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Labatt Brew House in Downtown Buffalo is set to reopen in mid-March.

Labatt USA officials announced plans are being finalized for the 3,000 square foot brewery and tasting room to reopen that will include more limited hours of operation. The brew house has been closed for almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It opened in the fall of 2019.

Following the reopening of The Draft Room, the brew house will reopen for large events at KeyBank Center beginning in mid-March.