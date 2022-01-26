Labatt Brew House in Downtown Buffalo set to reopen in mid-March

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Labatt Brew House in Downtown Buffalo is set to reopen in mid-March.
Labatt USA officials announced plans are being finalized for the 3,000 square foot brewery and tasting room to reopen that will include more limited hours of operation. The brew house has been closed for almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It opened in the fall of 2019.
Following the reopening of The Draft Room, the brew house will reopen for large events at KeyBank Center beginning in mid-March.
During the pandemic, the beer industry rapidly changed, causing us to focus on adapting our core business importing, marketing and selling Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light. With the cancellation of events and more limited traffic around the Labatt Brew House, we have chosen to keep it closed until we could devise a plan that made sense for Labatt. Now that the Draft Room is open, we are planning to reopen the Labatt Brew House with an emphasis on serving our customers in the Cobblestone district while maintaining an efficient operational model.
- Rich Andrews, chief executive officer of FIFCO USA, parent-company to Labatt USA