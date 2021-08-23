Select Pour Ventures LLC to reopen The Draft Room in early fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pegula Sports & Entertainment announced Monday an agreement with Select Pour Ventures LLC to manage The Draft Room and Room 120 at 79 Perry Street in Downtown Buffalo.

PSE says says SPV LLC is a newly formed venture supported by local businesses and community leaders.

“We’ve identified SPV as the ideal partner to take operation of The Draft Room and Room 120,” said PSE Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia. “SPV shares our vision to make these properties into attractions that will enhance the fan experience and further establish the Canalside and Cobblestone districts as a year-round sports and entertainment destination.”

Officials say The Draft Room will keep most of its existing layout and serve classic American fare.

“Our team is committed to providing the WNY Community a place they can truly call their own,” said Joe Mallare, Managing Partner of Select Pour Ventures LLC. “We are so proud to be part of the continued revitalization of Buffalo. Kim, Terry and the entire team at PSE truly created a masterpiece with their design and attention to detail in both The Draft Room and Room 120. It’s our job to build on their success by creating a great atmosphere, providing exemplary service and building a menu that customers will enjoy.”

SPV LLC will be led by Marc Honan and Jason Sunshine and include business leaders Angela Marcolini and Phil Rapini.