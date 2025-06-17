Labatt Blue introduces 'Stadium Shandy' to celebrate Buffalo Bills final season at Highmark Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Labatt Blue has introduced "Labatt Blue Light Stadium Shandy" to celebrate the Buffalo Bills' final season at Highmark Stadium.

Labatt said the limited-edition blueberry lemon shandy is as bittersweet as the closing of the stadium. It is crafted with real lemon juice and natural blueberry flavor.

“Bills fans don’t just watch football — they live it," said Jason Folaron, brand manager for Labatt USA. "This shandy was made to toast every epic tailgate, last-second win, and unforgettable Sunday shared in that stadium. We wanted to create something that tastes like the moment — sweet for what’s ahead, a little bitter to leave it behind.”

According to Labatt, it will be available starting July 2025 in 12-packs of 12oz cans, with each 12-pack featuring one of the three exclusive designs commemorating iconic moments at the stadium. One features the “Snow Bowl," another features “The Greatest Comeback,” and another features "The Perfect Offensive Game."

As the Bills prepare to play their final season inside Highmark Stadium, we're taking a walk down memory lane to share 52 years of iconic moments and unforgettable memories. Over the last several months, the 7 Sports team has spoken with more than two dozen Bills legends, longtime employees, and loyal members of the fan base.

In this series, Leading The Charge: 52 Years of Fandemonium, we will share their stories.

