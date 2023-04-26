"KRAGTAR! The American Monster Musical" opens at Alleyway Theatre

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV} — There's singing, dancing and growling in the new musical at Alleyway Theatre. It's the world premiere of KRAGTAR! THE AMERICAN MONSTER MUSICAL.

It may be the first musical ever about a "Godzilla-Like" monster. We asked Amy Jakiel, one of the actors-what the monster looks like. She said "Scary! It's terrifying-you'll know it when you see it."

Chris Handley directs the show written by Kyle Wilson and Matt French. Chris says "Their songs are catchy and fun and I have been singing them since before the pandemic when I first heard them."

The story line according to the Alleyway website "Harry and Harvey are two scientists (and former lovers) who must reunite to save the country from a creature unlike any other in this monstrously silly (and totally irreverent) musical comedy."

Amy says "The music is incredibly catchy, also it's brand new, what an incredible opportunity to see something you have never seen before."

According to Chris "The show is not recommended for children." KRAGTAR! THE AMERICAN MONSTER MUSICAL runs through May 13th and tickets are available at the Alleyway Theatre website.

