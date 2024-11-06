'Kirkwood District Takeover' emphasizes empowerment and education to Tonawanda City School students

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a big day of fun and learning in the City of Tonawanda School District.
National resilience trainer Duncan Kirkwood brought together a team of energetic community leaders to engage students of all ages in a full-day event called the "Kirkwood District Takeover."
At the core of the takeover was a list of educational activities that stressed to students the importance of literacy, resilience, and community connection.
"We want them to know that school is a place where you can have fun, and you can be yourself and be celebrated," said Duncan Kirkwood, Director of the Center for Resiliency at Villa Maria College. "Teachers are doing everything possible to help kids learn and sometimes it's good to bring in some folks like us who can bring some energy, some fun, and infuse some different type of tactics."
Students from Tonawanda Elementary, Middle, and High School participated in the full-day event which included DJ Krazy T and Friends, workshops on how to overcome challenges and succeed, and literacy activities in an Army-themed ABC Bootcamp.
"We had a great connection with our classrooms where they went in and took over our classrooms and working to build resilience, connection and collaboration amongst each other," said Kristine Strible, Middle School Teacher
"It's been pretty fun and exciting because I got to perform in front of probably like the whole school. Everyone was excited and we all started jumping around and singing," said Opal Diaz, 6th Grader
"We need to focus on speaking, listening, reading and writing. All aspects of literacy and that's what we incorporate in our program," said Marlaina Kirkwood-Williford, ABC Bootcamp Instructor.