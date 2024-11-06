'Kirkwood District Takeover' emphasizes empowerment and education to Tonawanda City School students

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a big day of fun and learning in the City of Tonawanda School District.

National resilience trainer Duncan Kirkwood brought together a team of energetic community leaders to engage students of all ages in a full-day event called the "Kirkwood District Takeover."

At the core of the takeover was a list of educational activities that stressed to students the importance of literacy, resilience, and community connection.

"We want them to know that school is a place where you can have fun, and you can be yourself and be celebrated," said Duncan Kirkwood, Director of the Center for Resiliency at Villa Maria College. "Teachers are doing everything possible to help kids learn and sometimes it's good to bring in some folks like us who can bring some energy, some fun, and infuse some different type of tactics."

Students from Tonawanda Elementary, Middle, and High School participated in the full-day event which included DJ Krazy T and Friends, workshops on how to overcome challenges and succeed, and literacy activities in an Army-themed ABC Bootcamp.