Kin Loch Farmstead enjoying sweet smelling success with lavender

CAMBRIA, NY {WKBW-TV} — Alex Plante spent thirteen years in the advertising business in New York City, but when her husband got transferred to the Buffalo area, she decided to start her dream business, a lavender farm called Kin Loch Farmstead.

Alex says there are a lot of reasons she loves lavender "I like how it looks, I like how it smells, I like how there are so many ways you can use it." She has about two acres of lavender with plans to add more eventually.

She says "There are 450 types of lavender, I only grow eight, not every type is going to survive here."

She started the business four years ago and it includes a big beautiful barn that Alex uses for weddings and other events. She holds classes here several times a month and says "Some are bee keeping classes, some are candle making, floral arranging, yoga."

Saturday July 9th Kin Loch Farmstead will host a U-Pick lavender event. Tickets and more information is available at their website.

