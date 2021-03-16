Kim Collins-Jones puts her heart and soul into her food at PhatCatz Restaurant

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Kim Collins-Jones and her husband bought an old building on Kensington Avenue about five years ago and transformed it into PhatCatz Restaurant & Bar, the go-to place for anyone who loves good old fashioned southern cooking.

Kim is in charge of the menu. She learned to cook at her mother's side as a little girl and all the special recipes are in her head, not written down. Kim says "My cooking definitely comes from my mom, the heart and soul comes from my mom."

They have been doing take-out only during the pandemic, but Kim says she plans to relaunch PhatCatz for indoor dining in June. Sundays in March they are featuring a special which includes a half of fried chicken, two huge ribs, vegetable, mac-and-cheese, corn bread, potato salad and slaw for $20.21.

There are plenty of stars that frequent PhatCatz including members of the Buffalo Bills. Kim says "Tremaine Edmunds, he brings his whole family in here."

They are open Thursday Through Sunday for take-out only.

PhatCatz Restaurant & Bar 965 Kensington Avenue, Buffalo, NY you can find more information on their Facebook page.