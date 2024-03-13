'Kids want their own products': The 'Sephora Kid' trend causing concern for kids, parents, doctors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From eyeliner and blush to skin serums and moisturizers, young people are eager to try out makeup and skincare products.

We're talking children, sometimes as young as eight who are exploring makeup and skincare.

It's become a social media trend, people calling out the "Sephora kids" that they're seeing in the stores. With many dermatologists chiming in, sharing concerns about some things kids are buying.

So we're digging into this trend.

How early children getting into makeup?

To answer this question, I sat down with four girls from the Girl Scouts of WNY.

Sean Mickey 7 News Reporter Taylor Epps and Girl Scouts Peyton, K'si, Arianna and Ivy (left to right)



"I was like in the fifth grade during quarantine, when I had nothing better to do," said K'si Carpenter, 13 and a fan of volleyball.

Eight-year-old Ivy says she got started at age six or seven. Ten-year-old Peyton says eyeliner is her favorite product.

"I like using a little bit, got into it last year. I like the feeling of lip gloss and using different colors on my lips," said Arianna George, 15 and a clarinet player.

They say it's about how it makes them feel.

"I feel more confident when I walk around and stuff. Just being a little more prettier and standing out and stuff," said Ivy, who wants to pursue modeling and acting.

How are parents reacting?

Ivy's mom Jennifer Toy says it all started about a year ago.

Sean Mickey Jennifer Toy says it's different raising kids these days



She lets Ivy use her stuff and takes her to get her own, from blush to glitter.

"We try to watch what she puts on her skin, you know as natural as it can be or you know, I know it's not always that easy, I just try to tell her 'wash your face', it's scary," said Toy.

What do dermatologists say?

Taylor Epps Dr. Michael Nazareth says he's seeing younger patients excited about skincare



Dr. Michael Nazareth says it's both concerning and a good thing.

"I'm happy on one hand people are interested in caring for their skin," said Dr. Nazareth, President of WNY Dermatology. "If can get 10 year olds and 11 year olds interested in good skincare routines that are gonna carry them throughout life that's a wonderful thing, it just needs to be done the right way."

He says there are dangers to young skin in some of these products, containing retinol and acids geared toward mature skin.

"Pre-pubescent skin tends to be a little finer and doesn't have the oil glands and things to support those products, so they can do a little harm and get their skin too dry and irritated from those products," said

Some kids have experienced chemical burns from using certain products. It's starting a conversation about what to do.

Do stores implement age requirements or lock up products? Should brands change their packaging less "kid-friendly"?

Are there safe products out there for our kids?

"There are age appropriate products that do have moisturization, they have sunscreens, a little tinted makeup whatever like that they wanna use that's totally safe, I don't have a problem with that, we just want people doing what's appropriate for their skin," said Dr. Nazareth.

An example of products made for kids

Whatever the product is, when kids see it on social media or see Mom using it, they want to try it themselves.

"The fact is a 6, 7, or 8 year old today has strong opinions and they want their own independent self care routine and that's where Evereden has come in to fill that gap," said Kimberley Ho, CEO and Co-founder of Evereden.

Taylor Epps Kimberley Ho started Evereden to give parents clean options for them and their kids



Her company makes baby, pregnancy and kids products with natural ingredients and she says her products for Gen Alpha ave really taken off.

When she first started, Ho tells me she never thought she'd create a makeup line for children.

"As we were looking into it, many of our team members are parents as well and their children were stealing their lipsticks," said Ho.

So they figured they'd feed that curiosity, safely.

"Why can't we give them something that is child appropriate for their age? More about play and fun rather than glamorizing children," said Ho.

Is it tougher to grow up these days?

Kids say there's a lot of pressure on them.

"There's a lot of expectations and I think it's hard being in high school and all. To be like popular and pretty and fit in with everybody," said Arianna.

They say a lot of it comes from social media.

"People have a lot of opinions on how you're supposed to act and what you're supposed to wear and if you don't do this, you're this, now you have to live up to everybody's standards," said K'si.

7 News Reporter Taylor Epps asked K'si what can make this better.

Taylor Epps K'si, Peyton, Arianna and Ivy tell Taylor Epps about the pressures of growing up



"We could accept that a lot of people deal with things differently," said K'si.

She then asked Ivy's mom Jennifer what her biggest fears are as a mom.

"Growing up too fast and not slowing down and I think just the world," said Toy.

But Girl Scouts of WNY is their escape from it all.

"I think Girl Scouts is a safe places that strengthens the female community. There are a lot of standards, but you don't have to meet all of them, because you are like, enough just the way you are," said Arianna.