Kidney donor from Wisconsin and recipient from Buffalo surprised with trip to Bills game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Bills fan and a Green Bay Packers fan forever connected by a lifesaving organ were given a big surprise from Delaware North.

Georgina Provenzano Georgina's Facebook post that caught Lynn's eye.

After seeing the story WKBW did last month about how Packers fan Lynn Cavey donated a kidney after meeting Bills fan Georgina Provenzano in a Facebook group, Delaware North reached out to anchor Katie Morse. The company operates concessions at both Highmark Stadium and Lambeau Field, and leaders wanted to reunite the woman to thank Lynn for her gift, and Georgina for sharing her story.

Georgina Provenzano Georgina and Lynn the day of their surgeries.

"In the spirit of football and being in the City of Good Neighbors, we want to reunite you guys for a football game here at Highmark Stadium," said Delaware North's GM at Highmark Stadium Andy Altomare. "Lynn - we want to offer you a paid trip for you to come to Buffalo and host you in our suite, and additionally Lynn we'd like to thank you and offer you a game in one of our suites at Lambeau field."

The women say they were thrilled, and very surprised to hear about the offer.

"I'm just excited, I'm so excited in general - Go Bills!" said Georgina."

"I'm so excited. We love our football teams, and this will be awesome," said Lynn. "To be together will be awesome!"

Georgina Provenzano Georgina and Lynn

Anchor Katie Morse will follow-up on the story - expect to hear more as plans are made!

