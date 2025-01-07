Watch Now
Kickstart your new year fitness journey at Rise Fitness Studio in Hamburg

If you're looking for a new place to help start your fitness journey this year, Rise Fitness Studio in Hamburg has a class for you.

The fitness studio offers a wide range of fitness options including spin classes, powerlifting, TRX, pilates, yoga and more. The classes cater to all experience levels, fostering a welcoming workout atmosphere to come and put yourself first.

"We'll challenge you. We'll hold you accountable. But at the end of the day, it's your ride, it's your time, it's for you. Let's make that time for you for 2025," said Lauren Gibson, the owner of Rise.

You can find additional information on classes and membership prices on the Rise Fitness Studio website.

