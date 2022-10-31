Kia pledging to work with law enforcement to pass out steering wheel locks

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Concerns are growing locally, and across the nation, about the theft of Kias. The issue of thefts is back in the spotlight after a deadly crash in Buffalo one week ago, allegedly involving a stolen car.

The one-vehicle crash occurred last Monday on Route 33 west near Route 198. A total of six people were inside the vehicle. Four were killed, another was injured and the driver is facing charges and is due in court Friday. Police said it is believed excessive speed played a significant factor in the crash.

Following the crash Kia shared a statement saying in part: "Kia America joins the Buffalo community in mourning the tragic crash involving six local teenagers early Monday morning, apparently the result of a theft of a Kia Sportage Sunday evening."

SEE MORE: Kia America releases statement on fatal crash in Buffalo possibly linked to TikTok 'Kia challenge'

In the statement, Kia pledged to "work closely with local law enforcement in their fight by providing, at no cost, steering wheel locks as an optional safeguard to concerned owners of steel key-operated Kia vehicles."

In a email with 7 News, a Kia spokesperson said they are offering to work with law enforcement to help crack down on the thefts and wrote they reached out to law enforcement in the Western New York area.

7 News' Kristen Mirand reached out to the Buffalo Police Department about this. A spokesperson said that Kia did reach out Monday afternoon and the department will not be handing out the steering wheel locks. The spokesperson said that the departments feels this is something the car manufacturing company should do.

As of Monday afternoon, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said he has not heard from Kia.

"Kia did reach out and the department will not be handing out wheel locks that is something the car manufacturing should do," Sheriff Filicetti said.

7 News' Kristen Mirand asked if Kia has a timeline to distribute these wheel locks to drivers in our area, but they said they do not at this time.

"I was very surprised and still surprised that the method of how they were going to do this, because I don't know why you would go through law enforcement to do this," Sheriff Filicetti added.

Meantime, Sheriff Filicetti said if you can try keep your Kias in a garage or locked in a well-lit area. He said he has seen a spike of Kia thefts in Niagara County as well and attributes that to the TikTok challenge showing people how to steal those kinds of cars.

7 News' Kristen Mirand reached out to TikTok for a second time, but has yet to hear back.

