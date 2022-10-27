Kia America releases statement on fatal crash in Buffalo possibly linked to TikTok 'Kia challenge'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kia America has released a statement on the fatal crash that occurred in Buffalo that involved a stolen Kia Sportage. Police believe the theft may have been motivated by a 'Kia challenge' on the TikTok social media platform.

The one-vehicle crash occurred on Monday on Route 33 west near Route 198. A total of six people were inside the vehicle. Four were killed, another was injured and the driver is facing charges and is due in court Friday. Police said it is believed excessive speed played a significant factor in the crash.

Below is the statement released by Kia America: