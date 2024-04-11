"KeyBank Live at Larkin" music series returns for its 12th season

BUFFALO N.Y. — A summertime concert series is returning to Larkin Square.

"KeyBank Live at Larkin" returns on Wednesdays from 5p.m. to 8p.m. starting on June 5th and running through August 28th. There will not be a concert on Wednesday July 24th due to another ticketed event.

Each week will feature a local band along with food and drinks.

The Beatles rooftop concert will also be back, more information on that concert is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Admission and parking is free.

You can find this year's "KeyBank Live at Larkin" line-up below:

"KeyBank Live at Larkin" Band Line-up:



June 5 - John & Mary & the Valkyries

June 12 - Will Holton & Daniel Powell's Mid-Week Vibe

June 19 - Juneteenth ft. Farrow & Project Access to A-Free-Kas

June 26 - Dirty Work: A Tribute to Steely Dan

July 3 - Blues 4 Vets w/Miller & the Other Sinners & more

July 10 - Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

July 17 - Talking Dead Heads

July 24 - Ticketed Event, TBA

July 31 - Big Easy in Buffalo presents: Terrence Simien and the Zydeco Experience with El Batey's Agua de Liberté

August 7 - Buffalo's Last Waltz Band Does Dylan & The Band

August 14 - Handsome Jack Does CCR

August 21 - Stoneflower Does Springsteen

August 28 - Grosh Prime ft. Alex McArthur, Harry Graser & Michael DeLano

More information on events, including Food Truck Tuesday, can be found here.