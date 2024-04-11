Food Truck Tuesday to return to Larkin Square on June 4th

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular staple is making its way back to Buffalo.
Food Truck Tuesday returns to Larkin Square for its 11th season on June 4th from 5p.m. to 8p.m.
This year's season will feature over 20 food trucks, from a rotation of 38 trucks, each week from the Buffalo and Rochester region. Each truck will offer at least one healthy option certified by Independent Health.
There will also be live music from local bands. Bratts Hill's Jerk Hut in Larkin Square will also be open for service during each Food Truck Tuesday.
Admission and parking are free.
You can find a full list of participating food trucks and a full band lineup below.
Food Truck Lineup 2024:
New to Larkin Square:
- Big Papa’s Creamery
- Broadway Nutrition
- Cousins Maine Lobster
- Coyote Café
- Viola’s Submarine
- World of Desserts
Returning to Larkin Square:
- Britesmith Brewing
- Buffalo Bros Burgers
- Caribbean Flava
- Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles
- Falafel Bar
- Fat Bob’s
- Gabriela’s Kitchen
- Green Acres Ice Cream
- Hen House
- House of Munch
- Ice Cream and Chill
- J&L BBQ
- Kcafe
- Lloyd
- Lukas’ Latin Kitchen
- Lugia’s on Wheels
- M & S Street Eats
- Mad Sauces
- Macarollin
- Mother Cluckers
- Share Kitchen & Bar
- Sun Cuisine
- Sweet Melodys
- Taffys
- Thai Me Up
- The Cheesy Chick
- The Great Aussie Bite
- The Great Foodini
- The Polish Villa
- Tiny Thai
- Tomaso’s
- Venus Greek
Bands playing at Food Truck Tuesday 2024
- June 4 - Walter Kemp 3 Quartet
- June 11- McCarthyizm
- June 18 - Diyené
- June 25 - The Fever Pitch String Quartet
- July 2 - Stress Dolls
- July 9 - Whitford-Klyma Band
- July 16 - RNSM
- July 23 - Sabu Adeyola & Oasis
- July 30 - Tim Britt Band
- August - 6 Zak Ward
- August 13 - Dueling Pianos Band
- August 20 - Dee Adams’ Grand Isle Opry
- August 27 - Jony James Band
Food Truck Tuesday runs from June 4th to August 27th.
More information can be found here.