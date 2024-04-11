Food Truck Tuesday to return to Larkin Square on June 4th

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular staple is making its way back to Buffalo.

Food Truck Tuesday returns to Larkin Square for its 11th season on June 4th from 5p.m. to 8p.m.

This year's season will feature over 20 food trucks, from a rotation of 38 trucks, each week from the Buffalo and Rochester region. Each truck will offer at least one healthy option certified by Independent Health.

There will also be live music from local bands. Bratts Hill's Jerk Hut in Larkin Square will also be open for service during each Food Truck Tuesday.

Admission and parking are free.

You can find a full list of participating food trucks and a full band lineup below.

Food Truck Lineup 2024:

New to Larkin Square:



Big Papa’s Creamery

Broadway Nutrition

Cousins Maine Lobster

Coyote Café

Viola’s Submarine

World of Desserts

Returning to Larkin Square:



Britesmith Brewing

Buffalo Bros Burgers

Caribbean Flava

Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles

Falafel Bar

Fat Bob’s

Gabriela’s Kitchen

Green Acres Ice Cream

Hen House

House of Munch

Ice Cream and Chill

J&L BBQ

Kcafe

Lloyd

Lukas’ Latin Kitchen

Lugia’s on Wheels

M & S Street Eats

Mad Sauces

Macarollin

Mother Cluckers

Share Kitchen & Bar

Sun Cuisine

Sweet Melodys

Taffys

Thai Me Up

The Cheesy Chick

The Great Aussie Bite

The Great Foodini

The Polish Villa

Tiny Thai

Tomaso’s

Venus Greek

Bands playing at Food Truck Tuesday 2024



June 4 - Walter Kemp 3 Quartet

June 11- McCarthyizm

June 18 - Diyené

June 25 - The Fever Pitch String Quartet

July 2 - Stress Dolls

July 9 - Whitford-Klyma Band

July 16 - RNSM

July 23 - Sabu Adeyola & Oasis

July 30 - Tim Britt Band

August - 6 Zak Ward

August 13 - Dueling Pianos Band

August 20 - Dee Adams’ Grand Isle Opry

August 27 - Jony James Band

Food Truck Tuesday runs from June 4th to August 27th.

More information can be found here.