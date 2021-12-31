Kevin Hardwick sworn in as Erie County Comptroller

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Democrat Kevin Hardwick was sworn in as Erie County Comptroller Friday.

Hardwick won the race over Republican Lynne Dixon in November. He takes over for outgoing comptroller Stefan Mychajliw who was elected in 2012 and ran for Hamburg Town Supervisor.

Congratulations to @kevinhardwick on being sworn in as our new @ErieCountyNY Comptroller. Your inaugural address was a great one, including a touching tribute to your family and parents. I look forward to working with you to create a better and, as you said, nicer Erie County. pic.twitter.com/Bu8YVON5FF — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 31, 2021

Hardwick was a registered Republican until 2018, when he decided to leave the party and register as a Democrat. He previously served as an Erie County legislator representing the City of Tonawanda.