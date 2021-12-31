Watch
Kevin Hardwick sworn in as Erie County Comptroller

Posted at 1:32 PM, Dec 31, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Democrat Kevin Hardwick was sworn in as Erie County Comptroller Friday.

Hardwick won the race over Republican Lynne Dixon in November. He takes over for outgoing comptroller Stefan Mychajliw who was elected in 2012 and ran for Hamburg Town Supervisor.

Hardwick was a registered Republican until 2018, when he decided to leave the party and register as a Democrat. He previously served as an Erie County legislator representing the City of Tonawanda.

