BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Democrat Kevin Hardwick has declared victory in the Erie County comptroller race, defeating Republican Lynne Dixon on Tuesday night.

Hardwick takes over for outgoing comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, who ran for Hamburg Town Supervisor.

Hardwick was a registered Republican until 2018, when he decided to leave the party and register as a Democrat. He is currently an Erie County legislator representing the City of Tonawanda.

Mychajliw has been Erie County Comptroller since 2012.