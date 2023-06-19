Kensington Expressway project update: Plans to improve surrounding streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of the state's biggest projects just got bigger, expanding work into surrounding streets.

The 80,000 cars that use the Kensington Expressway everyday will eventually travel in an underground tunnel, with people enjoying green space above ground.

But in order to get to that green space, residents need better living conditions in their neighborhoods.

NYS DOT officials and local politicians announced plans to mill and repave streets in East Buffalo, among other improvements.

"The heart of this project is reuniting both sides of what is now the 33 and improving the quality of life for the residents in these neighborhoods," DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.

Proposed changes to nearby communities



Milling and paving (from High Street to Northland Avenue)

ADA ramp upgrades

Curb replacements

New traffic lights

New sidewalks

Driveway apron replacement

Replacing street lights

Landscaping on street and sidewalk

A double roundabout at Best St.

NYS DOT Plans from NYS DOT to repave streets near the Kensington Expressway



"Actually yesterday I was watching two kids struggle riding their scooters because there's a lot of bumps...also you see people who are disabled with wheelchairs, they're unsafe," said LaKea Palmer, who's lived on East Utica for 39 years.

Palmer loves her Cold Springs neighborhood and says she's impressed by these updated plans.

NYS DOT Plans for roundabouts on Best St.

"It starts in the community first and this project really shows that our voice matters," said Palmer.

When will this all happen?

Well, it's still all a proposal. The state is in their environmental assessment, then after public comment, they'll send a recommendation to the federal government.

The plan is to have shovels in the ground by the end of 2024. The entire project will cost up to $1 billion.

Public hearings are scheduled for June 20 at the Buffalo Museum of Science from 11am-2pm and 5pm-8pm. You can also have your voice heard online, click here for more info.