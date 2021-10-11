Kenmore man pleads guilty to manslaughter for driving drunk, causing deadly crash in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Kenmore man has pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the second degree for driving drunk and causing a deadly crash in South Buffalo.

Investigators say 42-year-old Jason Washington was driving at a high-rate of speed southbound on Seneca Street in Buffalo in February when he crossed the double yellow line into the northbound lane and crashed his vehicle head-on into a northbound vehicle near Archer Avenue, and was driving under the influence.

The driver of the other vehicle, 57-year-old Thomas Shoemaker of West Seneca was killed.

Washington faces a maximum amount of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in February 2022.

Washington is currently out on bail.