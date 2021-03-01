South Buffalo crash kills one, injures two

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating second deadly weekend crash.

Police say the accident happened near Seneca Street and Archer Avenue around 1:15 Sunday morning.

They say a Chevy Silverado rolled over several times after hitting another vehicle.

The driver of that second vehicle, a 57 year old man from West Seneca died.

The driver of the Silverado, a 41 year old man from Kenmore, is in serious condition at ECMC.

His female passenger is already out of the hospital.

No charges have been filed, but the investigation continues.