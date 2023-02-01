Ken-Ton Schools and Kids Escaping Drugs hold presentations for students on marijuana and cannabis use

KENMORE (WKBW) — Students of all ages gathered in the auditorium at Kenmore West High School on Tuesday for a series of presentations on marijuana and cannabis use.

Ken-Ton Schools teamed up with Kids Escaping Drugs to educate, inform and empower students in a presentation the district says has not been offered before.

"We are working on making sure that these kids are informed, and informed correctly," said Ashley Gedra, Program Specialist with Kids Escaping Drugs. "We are talking about the difference between marijuana of yesteryears and the marijuana of today, as well as the derivatives that are popping up that kids think are different because they are legal. We are also talking about cannabis use disorder."

Students spent 40-minute sessions learning about the short-term and long-term consequences of cannabis use, and the potency of different products. It's a conversation that has changed with marijuana now legal in New York for people over the age of 21.

"It's more available, I think it's more accepted," said Dina Ferraraccio, Director of School Culture for Ken-Ton Schools, "We are really fighting against the societal norm of THC "is cool and ok", and it doesn't hurt you because it's legal for people over the age of 21. It's all the more reason that we need to educate them about the effects."

And for students, the message hit home. Seniors that spoke with 7 News say the welcomed the information and discussion.

"Drugs are one of those things, they are around, people are going to use them," said Kenmore West Senior Fox Besch, "It's best to learn about the risks and safe practices now."

"It was really informative and actually very helpful," added Kenmore West Senior Tyler Gottler.

"I think a lot of kids do smoke and use drugs," added Kenmore West Senior Sophia Davis. "I feel like programs like this discourage that by showing kids the risk."

And for the experts educating students on the facts about marijuana, and the support services available, is critical.

"I want them to leave here with the correct information to be able to make informed decisions for themselves," said Gedra. "Dispel myths and to make sure they are moving forward empowered with the right information."

Organizers say it's important for students to understand there are resources available both at school and in the community, like the programs offered at Kids Escaping Drugs, for those who have questions or need help.