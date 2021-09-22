Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kelsey Grammer to make appearance at Dash's Market on Hertel Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Actor Kelsey Grammer attends the premiere of "The God Committee" during the 20th Tribeca Festival at Brooklyn Commons MetroTech on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Kelsey Grammer
Posted at 10:44 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 10:44:38-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four-time Emmy and two-time Golden Globe Award winner, actor, producer, director, and writer Kelsey Grammer will make an appearance at Dash's Market on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo Thursday.

The appearance will be Thursday at the Dash's Market located at 1770 Hertel Avenue from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Grammer will be launching his Faith American Ale and will offer a meet and greet and autograph signing for fans.

Fans can purchase a four pack of the beer to be autographed by Grammer.

If you are unable to attend Grammer's appearance at Dash's, he will also be making an appearance at a Buffalo Tops Friendly Markets on Thursday. Find more information here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!