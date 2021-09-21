You could meet Kelsey Grammer at Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four-time Emmy and two-time Golden Globe Award winner, actor, producer, director, and writer Kelsey Grammer will make an appearance at a Buffalo Tops Friendly Markets Thursday.

Grammer will be launching his Faith American Ale and will offer a meet and greet and autograph signing for fans.

The appearance will be Thursday at the Tops Friendly Markets located at 2101 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tops says fans can also purchase a four pack of the beer to be autographed by Kelsey.