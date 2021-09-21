Watch
You could meet Kelsey Grammer at Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo Thursday

Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Actor Kelsey Grammer attends the premiere of "The God Committee" during the 20th Tribeca Festival at Brooklyn Commons MetroTech on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Kelsey Grammer
Posted at 8:03 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 20:03:24-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four-time Emmy and two-time Golden Globe Award winner, actor, producer, director, and writer Kelsey Grammer will make an appearance at a Buffalo Tops Friendly Markets Thursday.

Grammer will be launching his Faith American Ale and will offer a meet and greet and autograph signing for fans.

The appearance will be Thursday at the Tops Friendly Markets located at 2101 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tops says fans can also purchase a four pack of the beer to be autographed by Kelsey.

