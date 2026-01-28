'Keep them out': Cheektowaga residents pack town hall to debate ICE cooperation policies

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents filled Cheektowaga Town Hall to voice strong opinions on whether local police should work with federal immigration enforcement.

The topic was not on the agenda, but residents made use of the public hearing portion at the start of the meeting.

The heated discussion comes as the Cheektowaga Town Board considers revisiting its policies on how local law enforcement cooperates with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE.

"Our department is tasked with enforcing laws at the state and local level. We're not federal immigration enforcement," Cheektowaga Town Supervisor Brian Nowak told 7 News on Monday.

Nowak said the town's current policy aligns with state law, but community members are calling for changes.

Many residents expressed opposition to ICE cooperation, citing recent enforcement actions in other cities, like Minneapolis.

"I don't want to turn on the news and see one of my friends or neighbors become another statistic," Dan, a Cheektowaga resident, said.

Jennifer Paige, another resident opposing ICE cooperation, referenced Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan's recent executive order limiting Buffalo Police from working with immigration enforcement.

"What are we doing and what are we going to do? Because I don't want to come back next month and have the same conversation. Enough is enough. Mayor Ryan has done the right thing. He has signed an executive order banning Buffalo Police from working with these domestic terrorists. Why have we not done this yet?" Paige said.

Holly Nowak, a resident against ICE cooperation, criticized federal immigration enforcement tactics.

"We cannot cooperate with people who are literally gunning people down in the street, who are murdering people on camera and then telling us that we didn't see what we saw, who are baiting, using children as bait, who are beating down people's doors and taking them into detention with no legal aid, with papers ICE refuses to look at and a whole lot of uncertainty," Holly Nowak said.

However, some residents voiced support for ICE presence in the community.

Dennis Hannon spoke in favor of immigration enforcement cooperation.

"I've heard a lot about how, 'Well we don't want to be the next Minneapolis.' Okay, the answer to that is very simple. It's called comply with lawful orders," Hannon said.

Hannon also referenced recent cases involving undocumented immigrants.

"There are some people who want to stand with this recent nurse who, unfortunately lost his life. I stand with the nurses like Laken Riley who don't have a voice, okay? I stand with nurses like Laken Riley, who don't have a voice, who were brutally murdered by illegal immigrants that came into this country," Hannon said.

Bill Bitterman warned board members about potential electoral consequences if they don't restrict ICE cooperation.

"Keep them out of our community, and if not, we'll vote every one of you out when your terms are up. No matter what. And I don't care if you are a Democrat or a Republican. I don't care. It's irrelevant, okay. The right is right, wrong is wrong," Bitterman said.

Officials said any policy changes would likely come through a town board resolution that would create clearer guidelines between civil and criminal matters, similar to the cooperation policy Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan signed Monday.

The new resolution could be introduced next month.

To watch the board meeting in its entirety, click here.

Another topic that was discussed Tuesday night was the Town's tax levy. There is no date yet, for when this will be voted on.