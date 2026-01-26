Buffalo mayor signs executive order limiting city cooperation with immigration enforcement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan signed his first executive order on Monday, barring city employees and resources from being used to aid in federal civil immigration enforcement, aiming to ensure residents feel safe when interacting with the city government.

"I want City of Buffalo residents to know that they're safe when they're interacting with their city government," Ryan said. "We don't want people to be afraid to come to City Hall because they're afraid someone is going to call ICE."

Ryan said the order doesn't change existing policies but codifies the rules and clarifies what city employees are expected to do and what their rights are.

The mayor emphasized that the order would not interfere with criminal enforcement.

"We're still going to arrest violent criminals regardless of their immigration status," Ryan said.

When asked about potential reactions from the Department of Homeland Security, Ryan defended his decision.

"I can't not act to protect the people of the City of Buffalo because I'm afraid of what a chaotic leader in Washington might do," he said. "First step, we protect the people of the City of Buffalo."

DIFFERING VIEWS ON EXECUTIVE ORDER

Immigrant advocacy groups praised the executive order. Jennifer Connor, executive director of Justice for Migrant Families, said the community is stronger because of its diversity.

"We know that we're actually stronger because of who we are and that therefore we should protect who we are," Connor said. "So, I don't see that as like putting out a lightning rod."

Matt Tice, director of immigrant services at Jericho Road Community Health Services, spoke of the importance of accessible support services.

"People should be able to access support," Tice said. "That's one of the things that we're appreciative of this particular executive order, because it's making sure that people feel safe to access help and care when they need it."

The order faced criticism from local Republican leadership. Erie County Republican Committee Chairman Michael Kracker called the executive order a "clear political action that puts ideology ahead of public safety."

In a statement on Monday, he said the mayor should focus on strengthening safety, supporting law enforcement and putting the needs of Buffalo residents first.

The executive order is effective immediately.

WESTERN NEW YORK MUNICIPALITIES REVISIT IMMIGRATION POLICIES

Multiple Western New York municipalities are revisiting their policies on cooperation with federal immigration authorities as Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations expand nationwide.

Cheektowaga Town Supervisor Brian Nowak said the town board is examining how local law enforcement works with ICE officials.

"I think there is an understanding that we need to make changes," Nowak said.

The supervisor emphasized that while policy changes are being considered, the town's fundamental approach remains consistent.

"The town board is looking at policy changes," Nowak said. "We're not looking at an overhaul in our approach."

He clarified the role of local law enforcement in immigration matters.

"Our department is tasked with enforcing laws at the state and local level," Nowak said. "We're not federal immigration enforcement."

The topic has become a focal point at recent town board meetings, where the community has expressed varying concerns and calls for change. Nowak acknowledged the divided opinions within the community.

"There's some sharp divide of opinion. I've heard from a lot of folks that the town has got to restrict its involvement or stop cooperating with ICE in any way. But I've also heard from folks that have expressed public safety concerns," Nowak said.

With tensions rising across the country, Nowak believes now is the time for policy clarification. He said the town's approach could strike a clearer balance between civil and criminal matters, similar to the cooperation policy Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan signed Monday.

"Where on the civil side, we're no longer cooperating when it comes to judicial warrants and serious criminal matters, that we're still doing the job here in town to provide public safety for our people," Nowak said.

The supervisor noted the broader implications of current immigration enforcement.

"This isn't just about folks without papers anymore; the issues with ICE and border patrol are extending to every American," Nowak said.

The Town of Tonawanda has also restated its policy regarding ICE cooperation. The town released a statement Friday saying the Town of Tonawanda Police Department will assist ICE agents only when a court order mandates it. Town Supervisor Joe Emminger said this has been and will remain the town's policy.

"We're not going to, the Town of Tonawanda, local law enforcement, is not going to be involved in immigration status. That's not the job of local law enforcement," Emminger said.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is also refining its partnership with federal immigration authorities. The office announced that detainees will only be held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement if there is a criminal charge or judicial warrant involved. Sheriff Fillicetti said that the change took effect on January 16.

Potential changes in Cheektowaga will come through a town board resolution directing policy changes, which could happen in February.