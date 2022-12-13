Kaylena Marie's Artisan Bakery & Cafe opens a new location in East Amherst

EAST AMHERST, NY (WKBW-TV) — When she was only 17 years old she was baking and selling cookies out of her home. Her first customers were Delta Sonic and Russells Steak House. By the time she was 19 Kaylena Marie had her own little cafe in the Village of Orchard Park.

Now, at age 25 she is opening her second location on Transit Road in East Amherst. She says "It's super exciting-I love it. And it's a good feeling that all my hard work paid off"

She just got married in October and the newlyweds Josh and Kaylena Marie Reed have big plans for the future of their business. Kaylena says "We want to franchise, we want to go to Florida and down south"

She has been in business for six years and the number one favorite sweet treat is still the huge cinnamon roll. Technically this is her third store opening because her little place in the village is now moved down the road.

More information available at her website.

