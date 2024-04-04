Kansas City voters reject stadium sales tax; why didn't WNY vote for new Buffalo Bills stadium?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday voters in Jackson County, Missouri rejected a continued sales tax initiative that would help the Kansas City Chiefs revamp Arrowhead Stadium, and rebuild a new home for the Kansas City Royals.

58% of voters rejected the three-eighths of a cent sales tax.

"Now it's back to the drawing board," said Charlie Keegan, from WKBW's Scripps News affiliate KSHB. Keegan has been covering the stadium changes, speaking to the teams, lawmakers and fans.

"The people around Kansas City believe they deserve a voice in those conversations, and they were very happy to vote on this topic and make their voices heard," said Keegan.

He also joined 7 Voices to discuss the topic further, you can find that full conversation below.

The earliest a new proposal could be introduced is in August.

This is all happening as the construction is well underway for the new Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, which is being built with $850 million in public funding. That's the highest cost taxpayers have ever paid for a pro football facility

So why didn't Western New York have a similar vote for the new stadium?

According to Erie County, New York State law does not allow for a referendum like in Kansas City, and "no new taxes were needed or put in place" for the new stadium.



The Bills new stadium cost is expected to be higher than the original $1.4 billion estimate. The Bills are contractually required to cover any cost that runs the bill beyond that $1.4 billion.

The team has agreed to pay $550 million for the project, Erie County is paying $250 million and New York State has agreed to $600 million.

Although the new stadium project is well underway, the recent rumored costs of a personal seat license, or PSL, have created concern among fans.

7 News spoke to local experts to get their input on the reaction to the rumored PSL prices.

The cost has also caught the attention of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

