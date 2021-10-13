Kaleida: COVID-19 vaccine mandate, COVID-19 cases and Mercy Hospital strike impacting operations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A spokesperson for Kaleida Health tells 7 Eyewitness News the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, COVID-19 cases and the strike by workers at Mercy Hospital are impacting operations at Kaleida facilities.

A viewer contacted 7 Eyewitness News Wednesday morning with concerns after he received a phone call that his scheduled surgery at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital on October 20 was postponed due to lack of beds. The viewer was also aware of a friend who had a surgery scheduled at Buffalo General Hospital which was also postponed for the same reason.

When reached for comment on the matter, Michael P. Hughes, senior vice president and chief administrative officer for Kaleida Health, confirmed the overload.

According to Hughes, emergency cases and COVID-19 cases are the priority for their hospitals, ICU beds and long-stay beds are being protected for those patients. Due to that, elective surgeries are being postponed and rescheduled for "a few days or weeks from now."

On October 1 Kaleida said it was already seeing an impact of the Mercy Hospital strike.

Hughes said to contact your primary care physician if you have any upcoming surgeries scheduled and go to your nearest urgent care facility if you're in need of emergency help.