Kaleida Health seeing immediate impact of Mercy Hospital strike

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kaleida Health says they are seeing an immediate increase in patients at their facilities due to the strike at Mercy Hospital.

“We have been monitoring the Mercy Hospital strike situation very closely for the past 48 hours and we have responded accordingly as we continue to see additional patient volumes here,” said Michael P. Hughes, senior vice president and chief administrative officer for Kaleida Health. “As far as impact, in the past 24 hours alone we have seen an increase in labor & delivery cases at Oishei Children’s Hospital as well as cardiac & stroke cases at the Gates Vascular Institute. Ambulance traffic at Buffalo General Medical Center, for example, was extremely high Thursday and is expected to increase even more today. ER volumes are up the past two days but remain manageable – for the time being - at Buffalo General Medical Center, Oishei Children’s Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and DeGraff Medical Park.”

Kaleida says it has opened its "Corporate Command Center" to help with the increase in emergency room volumes, wait times and bed availability.

“Kaleida Health intends to remain open and provide access to services across our organization. We continue to add resources and post positions so that we can continue to be there for the community," said Hughes.

To check the Kaleida Health ER wait times, click here.