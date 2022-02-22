K-9 Officer "Shield" to be retired, Buffalo Police Department requests transfer to his handler for $1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police Department K-9 Officer "Shield" will head off into retirement with a familiar face.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood has asked the Buffalo Common Council to approve a "transfer of departmental property" which would allow Shield to be sold to police officer Matthew Richards for one dollar.

In the request, Commissioner Lockwood says Shield is being retired because "it has been determined that the dog is no longer able to fulfill the requirements of a Buffalo Police K-9 corporate dog due to it's age."

WKBW BPD K-9 Officer "Shield"

Reached by phone on Tuesday, Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen told 7 News that he "would support" the request and believes "the majority of the council" would support the transfer of Shield as well.

Officer Matthew Richards became the handler for "Shield" in 2018 after the death of Lt. Craig Lehner. Lehner was Shield's original handler, but tragically died in 2017 in the Niagara River during a training exercise.

Once the request from the Buffalo Police Department is formally approved by the Common Council Officer Richards will "maintain full responsibility" for Shield.