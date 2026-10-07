BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There’s only one Bills Mafia, and a new five-part docuseries will showcase the passion, loyalty, hope, and heartbreak of Buffalo Bills fans for the world to see.

"Just One Before I Die" premieres exclusively on Tubi later this month, taking a deep dive into Bills Mafia, how the fan base has evolved into what it is today and, of course, the elusive quest for a Super Bowl championship.

Buffalo natives Addison Henderson and Kevin Polowy co-created and directed the series, and they also serve as executive producers. The project has been in the works for about three years.

"Just One Before I Die" follows the ups and downs of the Bills' 2024-25 season through the stories of more than a dozen members of Bills Mafia, along with interviews with past and present players.

Henderson said the project was originally envisioned as a 90-minute documentary, but that changed once filming began.

"It started off as a 90-minute documentary, and it became a five-part series because once we started filming we realized that there was too much gold there, too many great stories just to leave it in a 90-minute documentary," Henderson said. "It needed more. The city of Buffalo needed more, these fans needed more, because we wanted the world to see, you know, the heart of Bills Mafia."

For Polowy, the series is about more than football. He said the Bills give Western New Yorkers an outlet to celebrate their city and their shared identity as Buffalonians.

"They give us an outlet to root for our city, to root for being Buffalonians and loving each other, and having this shared communal love for each other. I think when you're rooting for the Bills, you're ultimately rooting for Buffalo, and ultimately I think it's a love letter to the city of Buffalo," Polowy said.

WATCH: ‘Just One Before I Die’ docuseries puts Bills Mafia in the national spotlight

‘Just One Before I Die’ docuseries puts Bills Mafia in the national spotlight

As for the one thing Bills Mafia is still waiting for, a Super Bowl championship, both filmmakers believe that wait could soon be over.

"I think we get one, Jeff, I really do," Henderson said. "I think that, you know, within the next few years it's gotta happen."

Polowy is even more optimistic.

"I think it's happening this year, but I say that every year. I think most of us do," he said.

All five episodes of "Just One Before I Die" premiere exclusively on Tubi on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

