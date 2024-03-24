'Just a gorgeous day on the slopes': Holiday Valley keeps ski season going a little longer

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow and cold weather in the middle of March is just what the doctor ordered in ski country.

Holiday Valley in Ellicottville made one final push for snowmaking this week to keep the season going a little longer.

"Today is just a gorgeous day out on the slopes, we had a lot of people showing up first thing this morning and getting out there and really enjoying everything we've got to offer with all the fresh new snow," said Dash Hegeman, Director of Marketing at Holiday Valley.

The resort ran 125 snow guns to get a fresh coat on the slopes on top of the six inches of natural snow they got.

Holiday Valley is running five lifts this weekend. The plan is to have two lifts going into next week, they're open from 9am-4pm all week long.

The annual pond skimming competition is coming up Saturday, March 30. The resort will be closed Easter Sunday and the week following, but plans to open again the first weekend of April.