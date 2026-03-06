Jury finds man guilty of assault for stabbing Amherst police officer responding to domestic incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury found 27-year-old Rayquell M. Grant of Buffalo guilty of one count of first-degree attempted assault and one count of second-degree assault. Grant was acquitted of the top count of the indictment.

The DA said on July 12, 2025, Amherst Police responded to a residence on the 4800 block of North Bailey Avenue after receiving a 911 call for a domestic violence-related complaint. Grant was armed with two large knives and climbed out of a rear window. He then ran towards one of the officers and began to stab him, knocking the officer to the ground.

According to the DA, the injured officer and another officer discharged their firearms, injuring Grant. The officer was treated for two stab wounds to his arm and Grant was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was treated for gunshot wounds to his chest and arm.

"Our office conducted a thorough review of the officer-involved shooting and determined that the actions of the police officers were justified," the district attorney said.

Grant faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 20. He remains held without bail.

WATCH: Below is the full body camera video released by Amherst Police. The video may be disturbing to some viewers.