Amherst police release body camera footage after man was shot by officers responding to domestic disturbance

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police have released body camera footage after a man was shot by officers responding to a domestic disturbance.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on July 12 on the 4800 block of Bailey Avenue. Officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance and while responding, they learned the male subject, 26-year-old Rayquelle Grant, had two active warrants.

Police said first on the scene were Lt. Matthew Lobuglio and Officer Aiden Vangelov. They attempted to make contact with Grant by yelling into the home. Shortly after, Grant allegedly exited the rear window of the home armed with two knives and charged at Officer Vangelov. Within two seconds, the officer was on the ground with stab wounds.

WATCH: Full video: Amherst Police release body camera footage of shooting on Bailey

According to police, Lt. Lobuglio was on the side of the home and heard the commotion and headed toward the backyard. Lt. Lobuglio activated his taser, and at the same time, Officer Vangelov kicked Grant, who lost his balance and fell. Police said Grant regained his feet, did not retreat, did not drop the knives and assumed an aggressive stance. The officers then used their firearms to limit deadly force against them. A total of five shots were fired between the two officers.

Police said there were six seconds from the time that Grant exited the rear window to the time that force was used against him. After stopping the threat, the officers initiated first aid efforts and an ambulance was requested.

Officer Vangelov and Grant were transported to ECMC. The officer was treated for stab wounds and has been released. Grant is still at ECMC, police said he is in serious condition.

The incident is under investigation by the Amherst Police Department, Erie County District Attorney’s Office and NYS Attorney General's Office.