Jury finds Hadi Matar guilty of attempted murder and assault in stabbing of author Salman Rushdie

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A jury has found Hadi Matar guilty of attempted murder in the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution in August 2022.

Matar had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges and rejected a plea deal.

Rushdie was on stage about to give a lecture when Matar rushed the stage and stabbed him more than a dozen times. He was transported to a Pennsylvania hospital where he spent more than two weeks and then spent over three weeks at a rehabilitation center in New York City.

WKBW Hadi Matar with his defense team.

Matar was also found guilty of assault for injuring another man who was on stage with Rushdie at the time.

Jurors deliberated for just under two hours before delivering their verdict, which concluded a lengthy and emotionally charged trial.

Following the jury's decision, reactions poured in from both the defense and prosecution.

WKBW Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt.

“There’s definitely an adrenaline dump now that it’s over. The case, from an evidentiary standpoint, was locked solid,” said Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, reflecting on the trial. “We knew the evidence was strong, and we feel justice was served.”

Public Defender Nathaniel Barone expressed his disappointment with the outcome. “Without a doubt, we’re disappointed,” Barone said. “The video evidence was damaging to Mr. Matar. It’s hard to overcome the emotional weight of a visual like that. The prosecution knew the power of that footage, and they used it effectively.”

WKBW Public Defender Nathaniel Barone.

The attack on Salman Rushdie was captured on video, a crucial piece of evidence presented during the trial. In a statement, Barone acknowledged that the video played a significant role in the trial’s outcome. "It’s that old expression— a picture is worth 1000 words," Barone said. "And that video spoke volumes against our client."

The attack left the author blind in one eye. He released a memoir, "Knife," in April 2024 that detailed the attack and his recovery.

Schmidt, on the other hand, expressed satisfaction with the verdict, calling it justice for the Chautauqua County community. “This is about ensuring safety and protecting the values we hold dear,” Schmidt said. “Hadi Matar could face more than 25 years in prison for these charges.”

WKBW Hadi Matar in court Friday.

Matar was convicted on two charges. The maximum sentence for attempted murder in the second degree is 25 years in prison, along with five years of post-supervision parole. Additionally, Matar faces a seven-year sentence for assault in the second degree.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 23, 2025, in Chautauqua County Court.

Beyond the state charges, Matar still faces federal charges for providing material support to a terrorist organization. That case is set to be tried in U.S. District Court in Buffalo, though no timeline has been established for the trial.

WKBW Hadi Matar leaving the courtroom.

The trial began on February 10. Rushdie took the stand during the second day of testimony and said he felt like he was dying.

According to the Associated Press, Matar often took notes with a pen and sometimes laughed or smiled with his defense team during breaks in testimony throughout the trial. His lawyers didn't call any witnesses of their own and Matar did not testify.