Judge imposes conditions on Buffalo man for hitting and throwing puppy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A judge has imposed conditions on a Buffalo man for hitting and throwing his puppy in April 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 23-year-old Navier Rodriguez was sentenced Tuesday in State Supreme Court to a conditional discharge and as part of his sentence the judge imposed an order that prohibits him from having custody or control of any animal for the next five years.

Rodriguez also must abide by the following conditions:

Perform 150 hours of community service

Undergo a mental health evaluation

Complete a SPCA Animal Welfare course

According to the district attorney's office, on April 7, 2021 Rodriguez hit his 8-week-old puppy with a closed fist and threw it to the ground multiple times on Porter Avenue near Front Park in Buffalo.

The puppy suffered extensive injuries to its mouth and was taken to the SPCA Serving Erie County to receive veterinary care. The dog, now known as “Petey,” is being cared for by a foster family.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to one count of one count of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance in October 2021.