Buffalo man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge for hitting and throwing puppy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge for hitting and throwing a puppy.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 23-year-old Navier Rodriguez pleaded guilty Thursday in State Supreme Court to one count of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

According to the district attorney's office, Rodriguez admitted to intentionally hitting his 8-week-old puppy and throwing it to the ground multiple times in April 2021 on Porter Avenue near Front Park in the City of Buffalo.

The puppy suffered extensive injuries to its mouth and was taken to the SPCA Serving Erie County to receive veterinary care. The dog, now known as “Petey,” is being cared for by a foster family.

Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced January 25 and faces a maximum of one year in jail. He remains released on his own recognizance. An order was signed prohibiting him from owning any animals during the case.