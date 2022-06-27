BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A judge has found a Town of Tonawanda man guilty of vehicular manslaughter for crashing into a housing complex and killing a resident.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi, following three non-consecutive days of trial, found 36-year-old Edward T. Harris guilty of one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter. He was acquitted of a murder charge.

According to the district attorney's office, on March 26, 2019, Harris was driving at a high rate of speed and under the influence of cannabis on Oakridge Avenue when he drove into the parking lot of the Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village apartment building, hit a parked car and drove into the wall of an occupied apartment. 94-year-old Lida C. Alminate was in the living room of her apartment at the time of the crash and was injured after being buried by fallen debris. She was taken to ECMC and died from her injuries on March 30, 2019.

Harris is scheduled to be sentenced on September 6 and faces a maximum of seven years in prison. He remains released on bail set at $50,000 cash, bond or property.