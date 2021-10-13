Judge dismisses Christian Central Academy's lawsuit over mask mandate

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Christian Central Academy in Williamsville filed a suit in September against the State of New York and Erie County. The suit called for a judge to remove the mandate of in-school masking for the private PK-12 school.

When Governor Kathy Hochul took office, she enacted an in-school mask mandate for all schools in New York, that includes private schools.

According to a spokesperson for the Erie County Executive's Office, NYS Supreme Court Judge E. Jeannette Ogden denied all eight requests of Christian Central Academy (“CCA”) in the lawsuit seeking an injunction from the mandate.