Judge dismisses Christian Central Academy's lawsuit over mask mandate

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Christian Central Academy in Williamsville filed a suit in September against the State of New York and Erie County. The suit called for a judge to remove the mandate of in-school masking for the private PK-12 school.
When Governor Kathy Hochul took office, she enacted an in-school mask mandate for all schools in New York, that includes private schools.
According to a spokesperson for the Erie County Executive's Office, NYS Supreme Court Judge E. Jeannette Ogden denied all eight requests of Christian Central Academy (“CCA”) in the lawsuit seeking an injunction from the mandate.
The complete dismissal of this lawsuit, as well as others COVID-related lawsuits that have been dismissed recently, is a vindication of the life-saving efforts of my administration. I thank Judge Ogden for her well-reasoned, deliberate and point-by-point decision that was based on long-standing legal precedent. Public health is a serious responsibility and we all have a role to play in defeating the COVID-19 pandemic. Having my administration’s approach to winning this battle affirmed by Judge Ogden shows once again that we are doing the right thing for Erie County.
- Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz