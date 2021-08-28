Watch
HIRING 716 658by90.png

Actions

All students, staff, and faculty required to wear masks inside schools in New York State

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Generic image
kids masks classroom school children
Posted at 8:43 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 20:43:50-04

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Health has filed an emergency regulation that will require all students, faculty, and staff for all public and private schools in New York State to wear masks inside school buildings.

This comes after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the health department on her first day of office on Tuesday to implement a universal mask mandate in all schools.

"The Department has filed an emergency regulation requiring all students, faculty and staff of all public and private schools (P-12) in New York State to wear masks inside school buildings," said Jill Montag, spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health. "Public and private schools/districts across the State have been notified by the Department."

The governor also announced earlier this week that school personnel will be required to be vaccinated with the option to test out weekly.

Previous guidance from the New York State Education Department (NYSED) said that masks would be recommended in New York State schools.

You can read school guidance from Erie County by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716