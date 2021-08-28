All students, staff, and faculty required to wear masks inside schools in New York State

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Health has filed an emergency regulation that will require all students, faculty, and staff for all public and private schools in New York State to wear masks inside school buildings.

This comes after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the health department on her first day of office on Tuesday to implement a universal mask mandate in all schools.

"The Department has filed an emergency regulation requiring all students, faculty and staff of all public and private schools (P-12) in New York State to wear masks inside school buildings," said Jill Montag, spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health. "Public and private schools/districts across the State have been notified by the Department."

The governor also announced earlier this week that school personnel will be required to be vaccinated with the option to test out weekly.

Previous guidance from the New York State Education Department (NYSED) said that masks would be recommended in New York State schools.

