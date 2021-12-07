Journee Campbell is a five-year-old published author

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — "Though she be but little she is fierce" is a Shakespeare quote and it could describe five-year-old Journee Campbell. The Rochester area girl is the published author of "The Little Voice in My Head."

Journee was inspired to write her book when kids were kept home from her pre-school class last year. She wanted her classmates to have a teaching aid to learn the ABC's. The work is a family affair. Her Dad Jasquand is a graphic artist and her mother Abigail is the photographer.

The family has formed a publishing company and they hope to help other young authors get their ideas turned into books and published. Journee's second book "Save Your Tears, Have No Fear" is already out and the third, a holiday book is planned for release soon.

Journee is already thinking about a fourth book saying "I'm going to be doing a we are all beautiful book. That's going to be about different people and different skin colors."

You can get more information and order Journee's book at Campbell Creations Publishing website. The books are also available at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.