Josh Allen teams up with New Era to unveil 2026 Billustration Collection

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has once again partnered with New Era to launch the 2026 Billustration cap collection, featuring eight unique designs created by young patients at Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo.

Allen will wear one of the specially designed caps during his tunnel walk before each Bills home game this season.

Last year's Billustration campaign generated more than $140,000 for the Patricia Allen Fund at Golisano Children's Hospital.

Dr. Stephen Turkovich, the hospital's president, said the campaign makes a meaningful impact for young patients.

"The Patricia Allen Fund helps support all the critical care that occurs here, whether it's from the ED or transport team that will go and pick up kids that are critically ill, our NICU that manages children who are the smallest little tiny babies, it provides support for talent, for resources, for equipment, to make sure that kids have state of the art equipment that they need in order to get back to being kids," Turkovich said.

The collection, which became a fan favorite last season, is now available online, at the New Era Buffalo store, and at Highmark Stadium.

