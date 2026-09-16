BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — QB1 is coming back to the Statler in Buffalo!
Paul Millstein with Douglas Development confirmed to 7 News on Wednesday that the company has received approval from the City of Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals to install a Gatorade banner featuring Josh Allen on the historic building.
The installation is expected to be completed on September 25 and stay in downtown Buffalo for two weeks.
WATCH: Josh Allen billboard to be installed on Statler in Downtown Buffalo
This is the second time Douglas Development has hung a Josh Allen banner on the Statler, with the last one installed in 2024.
WATCH: Josh Allen billboard installed in Downtown Buffalo