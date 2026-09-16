BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — QB1 is coming back to the Statler in Buffalo!

Paul Millstein with Douglas Development confirmed to 7 News on Wednesday that the company has received approval from the City of Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals to install a Gatorade banner featuring Josh Allen on the historic building.

The installation is expected to be completed on September 25 and stay in downtown Buffalo for two weeks.

WATCH: Josh Allen billboard to be installed on Statler in Downtown Buffalo

Josh Allen billboard to be installed on Statler in Downtown Buffalo

This is the second time Douglas Development has hung a Josh Allen banner on the Statler, with the last one installed in 2024.

WATCH: Josh Allen billboard installed in Downtown Buffalo