John Murphy, voice of the Buffalo Bills, named "Irish Person of the Year"

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — John Murphy, the man who spent two decades as the "Voice of the Bills," now has a new achievement to add to the list; Irish Person of the Year.

Murphy, honored at the Amherst Gaelic League's 50th Annual Irish American Appreciation Party on Friday.

President of the Amherst Gaelic League Michael Dolan said the league was happy to have Murphy as the guest of honor this year.

"We are pleased to honor John Murphy as our Irish person of the year. He's a tremendous asset to Western New York," Dolan said.

He emphasized that Murphy's background as the long-time play-by-play broadcaster for the Buffalo Bills made him a great nominee for this year's title. "We all thought that he was a perfect fit given John's heritage and what he means to Western New York."

Friday's party is the league's sole fundraiser each year. Proceeds will go toward local Irish-related causes.

"We honor a lot of youth programs and that includes the Buffalo Fenians Gaelic Football Club," Dolan said. He also said the organization raises money for the James Joyce Museum at the UB.

Murphy attended Friday's event, while he continues his road to recovery from a stroke he suffered last year. 7 News met with Murphy at his home in January, to talk about his journey and his hope to one day be back with the Buffalo Bills.

