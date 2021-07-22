John "JC" Conciardo reaches million dollar mark in his Ride For Roswell fund raising

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — John "JC" Conciardo has been the number one fund raiser for the annual Ride For Roswell for the past 10 years. This year he reaches his goal of one-million dollars collected in a decade of participation.

He credits his employer, West Herr Auto Group, for his success saying "The respect that the owners of West-Herr have garnered in this community is what made it happen for me."

He got involved with the annual event a decade ago when a co-worker asked him to ride along. He says "That was the first time I got on a bike in a long time and I rode 20 miles. And I'm still hurting. I raised thirty-two thousand that year"

This year John has already racked up over a hundred and fifty-thousand dollars in donations. That has put him over the million dollar mark. "I just have to do this-I gotta be passionate about it-and I got to make sure everybody knows about it because everybody you know has been touched by cancer."

This year's Ride For Roswell is August 7th. You can sign up to ride or make a donation at their website.

