Joan River's joke files headed to the National Comedy Center In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WKBW-TV — When Joan Rivers passed away in 2014 she left behind her legendary joke files. They are headed to the National Comedy Center. The files and other memorabilia were donated by Joan's daughter Melissa

Executive Director Journey Gunderson says the museum will receive "Sixty-five thousand jokes. Cataloged, type written and categorized over the course of her career of more than 60 years."

The museum expects to present a major Joan Rivers exhibit in 2025. Gunderson says the joke files "From the 1950's through 2014 is like a time capsule of Joan River's perspective."

This Summer the comedy center is offering free admission for kids and teens who are accompanied by an adult. Details are at their website.

Also, new for visitors is the "Johnny Carson Immersion Experience" hosted by a holographic Jimmy Fallon.

The National Comedy Center was named one of Time Magazine's "World's Greatest Places" and "Best New Museum" by USA Today. Journey says "One of the most common things we see in visitor reviews is 'wow'. I didn't expect to laugh at museum for hours straight and I just did."

The National Comedy Center is at 203 W 2nd St, Jamestown, NY 14701