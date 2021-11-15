Watch
Jim's Steakout project planned for the Town of Tonawanda "dead"

WKBW
Adventure Landing in the Town of Tonawanda
Posted at 9:23 AM, Nov 15, 2021
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A plan to bring a new Jim's Steakout location to the Town of Tonawanda is now "dead."

The project would have replaced the Adventure Landing mini-golf park on Sheridan Drive with a new Jim's Steakout, complete with a drive-thru.

When those plans were unveiled in October, some neighbors expressed concerns about the drive-thru's potential impact on local traffic.

But Monday morning, longtime owner Jim Incorvaia told Channel 7 News the project is no longer moving forward.

According to Adventure Landing's website, the mini-golf park and arcade are still operational.

