Plans in place for Adventure Landing to become a Jim's Steak Out

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Adventure Landing will soon be no more. The mini-golf course in the Town of Tonawanda has been up for sale for months. The owner of Jim's Steak Out is looking to grow his sandwich shop chain at that location.

Wednesday, Jim's Steak Out took their plans to the Town of Tonawanda Planning Board.

Some neighbors of Adventure Landing worried the proposed restaurant's drive thru and late hours wouldn't mix well with the residential area. Adventure Landing is on the corner of Grayton and Sheridan.

“We’re going to put a 6-foot fence all the way back, heavy landscaping,” said Jim Incorvaia, the owner of Jim’s Steak Out.

Incorvaia would like the process to move quickly.

“Soon as possible,” he said after the planning board meeting.

If the plan is approved, the mini-golf course would be gone. The plan is to auction off all the decorations of the course, like the giraffes. and donate the proceeds to the Buffalo Zoo.

In the preliminary plans, there would be two buildings. One, would be a Jim's Steak Out. It's unclear what the other would be, but Incorvaia does have an idea.

“It's just going to be a retail space. I talked to the fellow that runs Adventure Landing, if he's interested in renting some of that space to continue his video games, it'll be there,” said Incorvaia.

The Jim's Steak Out down the road at Sheridan and Belmont would be closed and sold.

For now, Adventure Landing remains open.

