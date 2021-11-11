Jim Kelly makes a surprise visit to a 98 year-old WW 2 veteran and his daughter

CLARENCE, NY (WKBW-TV) — It has been a big week for Bob Pope. He celebrated his 98th Birthday and the WW2 veteran had a surprise visit from the former Buffalo Bill Jim Kelly.

Bob was a prisoner of war for four and a half months and was able to escape from the Germans. He had a career as a professional fund raiser and was responsible for making Millard Suburban Hospital possible. These days he is at home at Solstice Senior Living in Clarence.

Jim Kelly said it was important for him to honor this veteran saying "He's been through cancer and he helped build Millard Suburban and that's where all three of my kids were born. He's been through a lot-but he's tough."

Bob's daughter Michelle has Downs Syndrome and lives in a group home. She visits her dad often and the staff at Solstice Senior Living arranged for her to be a part of the surprise.

Jim Kelly thanked Bob for his service. About the surprise, Bob said "I just couldn't believe it-it's a thrill, it's a real thrill."