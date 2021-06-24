Watch
JFK Park shooting victims include 8-year-old and 14-year-old boys, two adults also shot

Police: two children, two adults shot at park in Buffalo
JFK Park Shooting
Posted at 8:56 PM, Jun 23, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting after four people were shot at JFK Park on Hickory Street in Buffalo.

A Buffalo Police Department spokesperson said a man entered JFK Park and started shooting around 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Four people were shot, including a 21-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, and two boys ages 8 and 14.

The 21-year-old man is in serious condition at a local hospital. The Buffalo Police Department spokesperson describes the conditions of the other three as "stable."

Police have not provided any information on potential suspects or leads in the investigation.

