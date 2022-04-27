Jeweler Ray Crinzi is 91-years-old and still goes into work everyday

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW-TV) — Ray Crinzi was in high school when his father started teaching him the jewelry business. That was seventy-five years ago and Ray is still at it. About his father he says "He was terrible, but as it turned out, he was wonderful."

At age 91, Ray still makes it to work everyday to his shop on Buffalo Street in the Village of Hamburg. He says when he's off for a while, he feels lazy and adds "When it's time to go to work and I get up...take a shower and get dressed and go out that door...I feel good."

He still makes and repairs jewelry and some of his creations are for sale at the store. Ray taught the business to his grandson Mike who in turn has introduced computer jewelry designing to the shop.

Ray still arrives at work in a white shirt and tie, he says "It's the way I was brought up. At one point it was a jeweler's uniform, things have changed today, but I didn't."

His 92nd birthday is coming up in August and Ray says he will probably come to work that day, and then celebrate a little afterwards. He says he will "Eat good, have a couple of drinks and a good cigar."

Ray Crinzi Jewelers is at 19 Buffalo St, Hamburg, NY 14075. You can get more information on their Facebook page.

